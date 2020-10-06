 

ATEC Announces Commercial Release of Distinct, Comprehensive TLIF Approach

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 22:30  |  38   |   |   
  • Sigma TLIF Access System, InVictus Modular Fixation System, and SafeOp Neural InformatiX System Clinically Differentiate the ATEC TLIF Approach
  • Procedure-Specific Solutions Built from the Ground Up Deliver Less Disruptive and More Reproducible Surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the commercial releases of two new solutions designed to elevate the ATEC transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) clinical experience. The Sigma Access System and the InVictus Modular Pedicle Screw are novel technologies that fully integrate with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX system, the SingleStep implant delivery system and IdentiTi TLIF implants, to enable a comprehensive, intelligently designed TLIF approach.

“These new product releases further our commitment to architect complete surgical procedures, the core competency of the ATEC Organic Innovation Machine,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Sigma TLIF Access System and InVictus Modular Screw solutions are not makeovers of existing products. These technologies have been crafted from the ground up to better meet the specific needs of the TLIF approach and effect a more predictable, less disruptive technique. These products are just two examples of the approach-based innovation that we are releasing in 2020. ATEC continues to move spine surgery forward, compelling surgeon adoption with distinct innovation that enhances intraoperative confidence and improves surgical outcomes.”

Developed to address the unique requirements of the TLIF technique, the Sigma TLIF Access System is ATEC’s first pedicle-based access system, elegantly engineered to provide direct visualization of key anatomical landmarks and improve the reproducibility of the MIS TLIF approach.  The Sigma TLIF Retractor incorporates a fiber optic light source to improve illumination and an integrated steerable jamshidi for unprecedented shank navigability.

Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., MD, orthopedic spine surgeon and founder of the Joseph Spine Institute in Tampa Bay, Florida, commented, “The Sigma TLIF Retractor’s intuitive features offer unique versatility. Independent cranial/caudal opening or optional disc space distraction for collapsed disc spaces were astutely built into the access system.  I can address unilateral pathology, or, if needed in complex cases, address bi-lateral symptoms through simultaneous bi-lateral approaches.”

Seite 1 von 4
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...