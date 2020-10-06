ATEC Announces Commercial Release of Distinct, Comprehensive TLIF Approach

Sigma TLIF Access System , InVictus Modular Fixation System, and SafeOp Neural InformatiX System Clinically Differentiate the ATEC TLIF Approach





CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the commercial releases of two new solutions designed to elevate the ATEC transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) clinical experience. The Sigma Access System and the InVictus Modular Pedicle Screw are novel technologies that fully integrate with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX system, the SingleStep implant delivery system and IdentiTi TLIF implants, to enable a comprehensive, intelligently designed TLIF approach.

“These new product releases further our commitment to architect complete surgical procedures, the core competency of the ATEC Organic Innovation Machine,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Sigma TLIF Access System and InVictus Modular Screw solutions are not makeovers of existing products. These technologies have been crafted from the ground up to better meet the specific needs of the TLIF approach and effect a more predictable, less disruptive technique. These products are just two examples of the approach-based innovation that we are releasing in 2020. ATEC continues to move spine surgery forward, compelling surgeon adoption with distinct innovation that enhances intraoperative confidence and improves surgical outcomes.”

Developed to address the unique requirements of the TLIF technique, the Sigma TLIF Access System is ATEC’s first pedicle-based access system, elegantly engineered to provide direct visualization of key anatomical landmarks and improve the reproducibility of the MIS TLIF approach. The Sigma TLIF Retractor incorporates a fiber optic light source to improve illumination and an integrated steerable jamshidi for unprecedented shank navigability.

Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., MD, orthopedic spine surgeon and founder of the Joseph Spine Institute in Tampa Bay, Florida, commented, “The Sigma TLIF Retractor’s intuitive features offer unique versatility. Independent cranial/caudal opening or optional disc space distraction for collapsed disc spaces were astutely built into the access system. I can address unilateral pathology, or, if needed in complex cases, address bi-lateral symptoms through simultaneous bi-lateral approaches.”