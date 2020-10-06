 

Peter A. Schwartzman Joins Radius Health, Inc.

Schwartzman joins the newly formed Capital, Strategy, & Transactions Group

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS) today announced that Peter A. Schwartzman is joining the company as Vice President in the newly formed Capital, Strategy and Transactions (CST) Group. Peter, as part of the group, will report to Kelly Martin, CEO of Radius.

The CST group is responsible for the analysis and due diligence required for all business development activities and acts as the Company’s point of contact for capital providers, investment banks and analysts. The CST group is also responsible for building the financial model framework the Company will use to assess current and future performance.

Peter joins Radius from Piney Lake Capital Management, LP where he was a senior member of the investment team. At Piney Lake, Peter focused on opportunistic debt and equity investments in small to medium sized companies in the health care, life sciences, and industrial sectors. For two decades prior, Peter was a Managing Director in the Leveraged Finance Group at BlackRock, Inc. In this role, he led the group’s investments in the health care, life sciences, media and gaming industries. Peter has also worked at Alliance Capital in their Corporate Bond Research Group as well as the HealthCare Group at Moody’s Investor Services.

Kelly Martin commented that, “Peter is an outstanding individual and professional. His broad and deep experience will provide Radius with a better understanding of our current business as well as valuable objective assessments of future opportunities or adjustments.”

Peter earned his B.A. from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and his MBA from the Stern School at New York University.

About Radius
Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics.
For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s expectations in connection with the creation of the CST group and its new members, and the Company’s expectations regarding business development activities and financial modeling. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA
Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com
Phone: 617-551-4011


