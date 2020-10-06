Air Lease Corporation Executive Chairman to Participate in Aviation Week Network Webinar

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, will be participating in a webinar hosted by Aviation Week Network. The webinar will occur on Tuesday, October 13 th at 10:00am Eastern Time and will take the format of a fireside chat. Virtual attendees may register for the webinar directly via this link: Webinar Registration . Those who register will receive a link via email which will allow them to access the webinar.

