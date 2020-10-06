 

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. (EST).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-877-407-4018

International:

1-201-689-8471

U.K. Toll Free:

0 800 756 3429

Germany Toll Free:

0 800 182 0040

Luxembourg Toll Free:

800 28 522

Luxembourg Local:

352 2786 0689

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through November 13, 2020:

U.S. Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

U.S. Toll/International:

1-412-317-6671

Conference ID:

13711354

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.orioncarbons.com

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

