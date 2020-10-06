Intellitronix July Sales Jump 11% over Prior Month

“Intellitronix is very excited that we beat our June sales figures with another record-breaking month. We are starting to see a turnaround with our supply chain, which has helped immensely,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “Our vendors are working hard to provide us with components to manufacture our automotive gauges. In addition, we will be complementing our automotive portfolio with new product introductions to the marketplace that will delight our classic car enthusiast.”

EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and a global leader in automotive electronics, announced today that July 2020 sales beat out June’s by $38,512 with total shipped product valued at $390,584.

July’s sales exceed the previous month of June’s by 11% to set an all-time monthly high for Intellitronix.

Intellitronix has a long history designing automotive electronics dating back four decades. Not only has Intellitronix dominated the automotive aftermarket with its analog and digital gauge clusters, ignition systems, off-road vehicle lighting, and performance racing products, the company created a unique, more efficient GPS controlled marine speedometer. Intellitronix groundbreaking ideas ushered in a new phase in manufacturing with the introduction of a fabricated fiberglass hood scoops for the Z28 Camaro. intellitronixgauges.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.