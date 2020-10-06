Intellitronix Ships Product Valued at Over 1 Million Dollars in Q3 2020

Third quarter shipped product sales surpasses $1,000,000 dollars, the highest ever in the history of Intellitronix.

EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) and a global leader in automotive electronics, announced today that the company exceeded its third quarter expectations for shipping product out the door valued at over one million dollars.

“Intellitronix is very excited that we have record sales figures for product shipped to customers over $1,000,000 in the third quarter of 2020. This is a phenomenal feat for the company given we are still in the middle of a global pandemic. We beat out the first two quarters of shipped product sales with one record-breaking month after another. Attributing to this success is the turnaround we are starting to see with our supply chain, which has helped immensely,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “Our vendors are working hard to provide us with components needed to manufacture our automotive gauges. In addition, we will be complementing our automotive portfolio with new product introductions to the marketplace to meet demands from customers.”