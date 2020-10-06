CN Board Appoints Margaret A. McKenzie to its Board of Directors

Ms. McKenzie, 58, has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector in the areas of management, finance, accounting, compensation and corporate governance. She was a founder and the chief financial officer of Range Royalty Management Ltd., a private entity focused on acquiring oil and natural gas royalties in Western Canada from 2006 to 2014 and the chief financial officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd., a private exploration and production company, from 2000 to 2006. Ms. McKenzie has served on both public and private boards since 2006. She currently serves as a director of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, Ovintiv Corporation (previously Encana Corporation) and InterPipeline Limited.

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Margaret A. McKenzie has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of CN. Ms. McKenzie will join the Board on October 6, 2020.

“Margaret’s extensive business and strategic planning experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep understanding of customers’ needs and expectations, combined with her financial acumen and expertise, make her an exceptional addition to CN’s Board. We look forward to her contributions to the Board’s deliberations as CN continues to play an essential role in the North American economy.”

- Robert Pace, Chair of CN’s Board of Directors.

Ms. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a Chartered Accountant (CPA CA) since 1985. She obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:



Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN 514-399-7956 514-399-0052



