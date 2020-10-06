 

Corvus Gold Reports 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) – (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) is pleased to announce the results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM was held on October 5, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 78,084,603 common shares, representing 62.98% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date of the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The following individuals were elected, by ballot, as directors of the Company: Steven Aaker, Anton Drescher, Ronald Largent, Rowland Perkins, Edward Yarrow and the Company’s CEO & President, Jeffrey Pontius.

The detailed results of voting by ballot in respect of the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD
Steven Aaker 61,608,460 (88.04%) 8,372,351 (11.96%)
Anton Drescher 66,841,437 (95.51%) 3,139,374 (4.49%)
Ronald Largent 60,077,105 (85.85%) 9,903,706 (14.15%)
Rowland Perkins 67,704,822 (96.75%) 2,275,989 (3.25%)
Jeffrey Pontius 69,877,710 (99.85%) 103,100 (0.15%)
Edward Yarrow 69,531,406 (99.36%) 449,404 (0.64%)

Note: Routine US broker-vote shares voted without beneficial owner instructions are only eligible to vote for the appointment of auditors. Accordingly, 8,103,792 common shares were represented by proxy, but not voted.

By a resolution unanimously passed, Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as the auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2021 and, in accordance with the Articles of the Company, the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration.

The shareholders also unanimously approved, on an advisory basis, the Company’s approach to compensation of its named executive officers. The majority of shareholders voted to approve, on an advisory basis, conducting an advisory vote on executive compensation every year.

The detailed “Report of Voting Results” on all resolutions for the Company’s AGM is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR, on the Company’s website, in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available under the Company’s profile on EDGAR or upon request by contacting the Company’s Corporate Secretary at (604) 638-3246.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

On behalf of
Corvus Gold Inc.

(signed) Jeffrey A. Pontius
Jeffrey A. Pontius,
President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information: Ryan Ko
  Investor Relations
  Email: info@corvusgold.com
  Phone: 1-844-638-3246 (toll free) or (604) 638-3246

