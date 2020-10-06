 

Vista Gold Corp. Files Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 23:01  |  42   |   |   

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) today announced that it has filed a final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (“Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, to complement the Shelf Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year. The amount and timing of any future offerings will be based on the Company’s financial requirements and market conditions at the time.

In conjunction with the Shelf Prospectus, Vista also filed an amended National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) preliminary feasibility study (the “Amended 2019 PFS”) for its Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) in Northern Territory, Australia to clarify certain information, as described below.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Shelf Prospectus is part of the Company’s ongoing business practice to maintain financing flexibility without any incumbent obligation to use the instrument.

The Amended 2019 PFS clarifies certain information as previously disclosed in the 2019 PFS. The Company, together with qualified persons (“QPs”), have updated certain sections in the document filed on SEDAR on October 5, 2020. The changes between the 2019 PFS and the Amended 2019 PFS were made to meet several form requirements and provide additional clarity. There are no material differences between the 2019 PFS and the Amended 2019 PFS; however, the Company advises readers not to rely on the initial version of the technical report. Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, gold recoveries, designs or design parameters, capital and operating costs, financial results, production profiles and the recommendations and conclusions provided in the Amended 2019 PFS are materially unchanged.”

