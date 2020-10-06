Arvinas to Present at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a keynote plenary session at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit being held virtually October 14-15, 2020. The presentation will reflect on Arvinas’ advances in its PROTAC platform and introduce new pipeline programs.

Title: The Promise of PROTAC Protein Degraders: What’s Next for Arvinas’ Pipeline & Platform

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

