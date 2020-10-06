Citizens Financial Group Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fourth-Quarter 2021

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to release financial results and host live conference calls on the following dates in 2021 and 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 8 am ET

First Quarter 2021 – Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8 am ET

Second Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9 am ET

Third Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 9am ET

Fourth Quarter 2021 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8am ET

Dial-in information for these calls will be provided at a later date. News releases and supplemental materials will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com.