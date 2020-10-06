Acquisition of Common Shares of Latin American Minerals Inc. by Altius Resources Inc.

Altius Resources Inc. (“Altius”), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS: TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX), announced today that it has acquired ownership of 58,991,254 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (“Latin American”), with its head office at 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2. The Common Shares were acquired by Altius pursuant to an option agreement between Altius and Latin American dated September 23, 2020 (the “Option Agreement”) and represent 19.9% of the issued and outstanding capital of Latin American. Immediately before the acquisition, Altius did not own or control any common shares of Latin American.

Under the Option Agreement, subject to the TSXV approval, Altius has the right to receive an additional $200,000 worth of common shares of Latin American (the “Additional Shares”) on the earlier of: (i) the first anniversary of the Effective Date (as defined in the Option Agreement) and (ii) the date of the completion of an equity financing for gross proceeds of a minimum $2 million (the “Financing”), at a price per Additional Share equal to the price per share pursuant to the Financing. In the event that Latin American has not completed the Financing by the first anniversary of the Effective Date, then the price per Additional Share shall be a Discounted Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV and as may be acceptable to the TSXV). In the event that the issuance of the Additional Shares would result in Altius holding more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Latin American, the number of Additional Shares issuable to Altius will be decreased by such number of Additional Shares so that Altius’ holdings will not exceed 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Latin American.