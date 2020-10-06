Chirisa divests 365 Data Centers

Ashburn, Va and Dublin, Ireland (ots/PRNewswire) - Chirisa Holdings Inc. today

announces that 365 Data Centers, a leading hybrid data center and network

solutions provider, has been acquired by Stonecourt Capital LP.



Chirisa has led the investment in 365 since 2017 alongside CEO Bob DeSantis and

co-investors Lumerity Capital, Turning Rock Partners and Longboat Advisors. Over

that time, 365 has developed into one of the largest privately-owned operators

across the eastern United States, delivering cloud, colocation and connectivity

solutions to over 650 enterprise, carrier and content clients across 12 data

centers and a further 21 network nodes.





"We are pleased to welcome Stonecourt as a partner in 365 Data Centers", saidDeSantis, "and we are excited to partner with them to foster the next phase ofthe Company's expansion. On behalf of the entire 365 team, I want to thank ouroutgoing investors, Chirisa and Turning Rock Partners, and our outgoing Boardmembers, Colm Piercy and Maggie Arvedlund, who have supported 365 and itsmanagement team since the beginning."Colm Piercy, Chirisa founder and Executive Chairman, noted "This transaction isa key milestone for 365 and highlights the unrivalled achievements of the teamto significantly scale and transform the business into a leading provider ofhybrid data infrastructure services. The engaged partnership among the 365investor group of Turning Rock, Lumerity, Longboat, Quay Ventures and Chirisahas been highly effective in driving a significant return from our strategy,resources and capital invested in the business."In relation to Chirisa's near-term investment outlook, Piercy added "Chirisa hasdeveloped a well-capitalized, robust and differentiated investment platform indigital infrastructure. Our firm is deeply engaged in a pipeline of attractiveinvestment prospects. We have strengthened and expanded our team with key hires,leadership, and new geographies in the last 12 months. Our successful investmentin 365 is the latest example of Chirisa's ability to put our own capital andjudgement as an investor/operator to work alongside institutional investors.Chirisa and our partners leverage our proprietary insights, strategy andrelationships to deliver outsized returns at scale. We continue to seeinteresting opportunities for value creation from Chirisa's unique approach toinvestments in critical digital infrastructure."About 365 Data Centers - 365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid DataCenter solutions in 12 strategic, primarily edge, markets - Boca Raton,Bridgewater NJ, Buffalo, Chicago, Commack (Long Island), Detroit, FortLauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City and Tampa. 365operates 230,000 square feet with 21 MW of power, plus an interconnected,resilient, low latency, nationwide fibre network.https://www.365datacenters.com/ .About Chirisa Investments - Chirisa is a global investor active across DigitalInfrastructure, Cloud, Communications and Security, and Real Estate. The firm'sexceptional track record of value creation is driven by a multidisciplinaryinvestment approach, combining deep operating expertise with extensive privateinvestment and financing experience. Chirisa's operating businesses includeDigital Fortress, Viatel, Clyde Real Estate, DataPlex and Digiweb.