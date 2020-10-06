 

Chirisa divests 365 Data Centers

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.10.2020, 00:00  |   |   |   
Ashburn, Va and Dublin, Ireland (ots/PRNewswire) - Chirisa Holdings Inc. today
announces that 365 Data Centers, a leading hybrid data center and network
solutions provider, has been acquired by Stonecourt Capital LP.

Chirisa has led the investment in 365 since 2017 alongside CEO Bob DeSantis and
co-investors Lumerity Capital, Turning Rock Partners and Longboat Advisors. Over
that time, 365 has developed into one of the largest privately-owned operators
across the eastern United States, delivering cloud, colocation and connectivity
solutions to over 650 enterprise, carrier and content clients across 12 data
centers and a further 21 network nodes.

"We are pleased to welcome Stonecourt as a partner in 365 Data Centers", said
DeSantis, "and we are excited to partner with them to foster the next phase of
the Company's expansion. On behalf of the entire 365 team, I want to thank our
outgoing investors, Chirisa and Turning Rock Partners, and our outgoing Board
members, Colm Piercy and Maggie Arvedlund, who have supported 365 and its
management team since the beginning."

Colm Piercy, Chirisa founder and Executive Chairman, noted "This transaction is
a key milestone for 365 and highlights the unrivalled achievements of the team
to significantly scale and transform the business into a leading provider of
hybrid data infrastructure services. The engaged partnership among the 365
investor group of Turning Rock, Lumerity, Longboat, Quay Ventures and Chirisa
has been highly effective in driving a significant return from our strategy,
resources and capital invested in the business."

In relation to Chirisa's near-term investment outlook, Piercy added "Chirisa has
developed a well-capitalized, robust and differentiated investment platform in
digital infrastructure. Our firm is deeply engaged in a pipeline of attractive
investment prospects. We have strengthened and expanded our team with key hires,
leadership, and new geographies in the last 12 months. Our successful investment
in 365 is the latest example of Chirisa's ability to put our own capital and
judgement as an investor/operator to work alongside institutional investors.
Chirisa and our partners leverage our proprietary insights, strategy and
relationships to deliver outsized returns at scale. We continue to see
interesting opportunities for value creation from Chirisa's unique approach to
investments in critical digital infrastructure."

About 365 Data Centers - 365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid Data
Center solutions in 12 strategic, primarily edge, markets - Boca Raton,
Bridgewater NJ, Buffalo, Chicago, Commack (Long Island), Detroit, Fort
Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City and Tampa. 365
operates 230,000 square feet with 21 MW of power, plus an interconnected,
resilient, low latency, nationwide fibre network.
https://www.365datacenters.com/ .

About Chirisa Investments - Chirisa is a global investor active across Digital
Infrastructure, Cloud, Communications and Security, and Real Estate. The firm's
exceptional track record of value creation is driven by a multidisciplinary
investment approach, combining deep operating expertise with extensive private
investment and financing experience. Chirisa's operating businesses include
Digital Fortress, Viatel, Clyde Real Estate, DataPlex and Digiweb.

Chirisa Investments see https://www.chirisa.com/

Contact us by email at info@chirisa.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148845/4726900
OTS: Chirisa Investments


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Berliner Sparkasse mietet 22.000 Quadratmeter in Bürocampus Square 1 in Berlin-Adlershof ...
Neuer Fondsmanager - neue Strategie: Multi-Axxion - Concept Fonds erobert Spitzenplatz unter globalen Mischfonds (FOTO)
Ultraschnelles Laden, Sharing-Optionen und Akku-Wechselstation: Aral eröffnet ersten "Mobility Hub" in Berlin (FOTO)
BDI-Präsident Kempf fordert Stärkung des Industriestandorts Deutschland: "Wir müssen aus dem Krisenmodus in den Zukunftsmodus umschalten"
"Ein Haus als Kraftwerk der Kreativität": Axel Springer eröffnet Neubau in Berlin (FOTO)
Merck Announces Out-Licensing Agreement for Phase II-ready Anti-ADAMTS5 Nanobody for Osteoarthritis
Abgasskandal: Kläger erhält 90 Prozent des Kaufpreises einer manipulierten Mercedes C-Klasse erstattet
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Lebensmittelverband, QS und Stiftung LV Münster schreiben Preis für partnerschaftliches ...
Supermicro erweitert sein Portfolio um einen 4U-Server höchster Dichte mit NVIDIA HGX A100s ...
Titel
DBAG investiert in Hausheld AG / Wachstumskapital: Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft steckt Millionen in die Digitalisierung der Energiewirtschaft (FOTO)
Technologie übernimmt im Finanz- und Rechnungswesen immer mehr Aufgaben
Arvato Financial Solutions läutet mit dem FinTech Paigo neue Ära des ...
New Normal im deutschen Emissionsmarkt: Kapitalerhöhungen ziehen deutlich an
Nationale Reduktions- und Innovationsstrategie: Lebensmittelwirtschaft fordert Kontinuität und Verlässlichkeit seitens der Politik (FOTO)
Einfach elektrisierend: ALDI Grünstrom ab sofort im ALDI Nord Gebiet erhältlich
Vivaris launcht Mate-Innovation / Neue Variante Mio Mio Mate Zero eingeführt (FOTO)
Fertinger-Gruppe übernimmt Hydro Precision Tubing Remscheid
Thomas Middelhoff und Cornelius Boersch: Zukunft verpasst? Einladung zur digitalen Buchvorstellung & Interviews / Dienstag, 6. Oktober ...
Zuwachs für die Active-Ausstattungsfamilie von Ford: der neue EcoSport Active (FOTO)
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:47 Uhr
CAPREIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Results & Conference Call
00:30 Uhr
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
00:28 Uhr
Mit Sicherheit zum Gewinner!: SPANNENDE STORY: Diese Firma revolutioniert den Markt! Aktie verspricht Sicherheit bei großen Gewinn-Chancen!
00:26 Uhr
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend and Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast
00:23 Uhr
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Corrected Ex-Date for November Monthly Distribution
00:12 Uhr
WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results
00:10 Uhr
PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call
00:06 Uhr
NextGen Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $350 Million Initial Public Offering
00:04 Uhr
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
00:04 Uhr
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN, XON) Investors