PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the close of business on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss third quarter results. The toll free number is (866) 342-8591; the conference ID is PSBQ320. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 12, 2020 at (800) 839-5631 as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.