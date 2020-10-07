Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Corrected Ex-Date for November Monthly Distribution

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) is announcing a correction to the ex-distribution date for the November 2020 monthly distribution. The ex-distribution date for the November 2020 monthly distribution is November 9, 2020. The press release that was issued on Friday, October 2, 2020, stated the incorrect date.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share October 2020 October 14, 2020 October 13, 2020 October 22, 2020 $0.1990 November 2020 November 11, 2020 November 9, 2020 November 19, 2020 $0.1990 December 2020 December 15, 2020 December 14, 2020 December 23, 2020 $0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital (ROC). Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

