 

Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fura Gems Inc. (“Fura” or the “Company”) (TSXV: Fura, OTC: FUGMF and FRA: BJ43) is pleased to announce (i) the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held on October 6, 2020, in Toronto, Canada; and (ii) that at the AGM the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) approved the acquisition of the Company by Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE (the “Purchaser”) that was previously announced on August 14, 2020, whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser will amalgamate with the Company and each outstanding common share of Fura (“Common Shares”), other than Common Shares already held by the Purchaser and its affiliates, will be cancelled and exchanged for a redeemable preferred share of the amalgamated corporation on a one-for-one basis and each redeemable preferred share will be immediately automatically redeemed for cash consideration of CAD$0.15 per share (the “Transaction”). The Purchaser currently holds 140,048,752 Common Shares, representing approximately 51.5% of Fura’s 272,035,485 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Transaction

At the AGM, a special resolution approving the Transaction was approved by 99.621% of the votes cast at the meeting in person or by proxy and 98.926% of the votes cast at the meeting in person or by proxy, excluding votes cast by the Purchaser and its affiliates. The Transaction will be effected by way of an amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and remains subject to customary conditions precedent and final regulatory approval.

The Transaction is more fully described in the management information circular (the “Circular”) which was mailed to Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2020. The Circular is available under Fura’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Other Resolutions

In addition, the nominees listed in the Circular were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld
Dev Shetty 99.563%   0.437%  
Gaurav Gupta 99.983%   0.017%  
Stan Bharti 99.627%   0.373%  
Michael Kuan 99.995%   0.005%  

A total of 219,231,623 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 80.59% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

