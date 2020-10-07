one Securities to Commence Separate Trading

one (NYSE: AONE.U) (the “Company”) announced today that separate trading of its common stock and warrants underlying the Company’s units would commence on or about October 8, 2020. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols “AONE” and “AONE WS”, respectively. Units not separated will continue to be listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AONE.U.”

one is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.