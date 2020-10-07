 

Bud & Tender raise testing and quality standards for best CBD oil in the UK

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rated Excellent on Trustpilot, Bud & Tender continue to support consumers searching for the best CBD oil by raising their testing and quality standards. Each strength of Bud & Tender Broad-Spectrum Filter Pure CBD Cannabis Oil now undergoes 8 tests completed by an independent, accredited ISO 17025 laboratory and, to a lower Limit of Quantification (LOQ) set at 0.001%.

Bud & Tender Broad-Spectrum Filter Pure 20% CBD Cannabis Oil - 10ml - £150

For more information on Bud & Tender go to: http://www.budandtender.com/

Contactless, Certificate of Analysis (COA) - a report that details the results of each test – are available with each bottle of CBD Cannabis Oil allowing consumers to view the COA before they make a purchase.

Mark Turner, Director of Bud & Tender commented: 

"This is another step up in quality and safety for our customers. From the get-go we set out to do things differently, to create better tasting and more effective CBD cannabis supplements whilst ensuring our oils were Free From controlled substances.

The balancing of the body's endocannabinoid system is one of the most important aspects to maintaining human health. This is the basis of our drive to create and develop high quality CBD cannabis supplements that are backed by medical science, technology and passion.

The result from a lot of hard research and development work is our premium Broad-Spectrum Filter Pure CBD Cannabis Oil which we believe is one of the best legal cannabis supplements in the UK market to date."

Bud & Tender is a UK CBD cannabis supplement company that specialises in researching and developing high quality CBD cannabis supplements.

Raising testing standards Bud & Tender have set the cannabinoid potency Limit of Quantification (LOQ) at 0.001% ensuring their CBD oils are Free From the controlled substances: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabinol (CBN) and Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV).

Preservation of the minor cannabinoids - Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabichromene (CBC), Cannabidivarin (CBDV) and Cannabacitran (CBT) – has also been achieved to support the 'entourage effect'.

8 tests are completed on each strength of CBD Cannabis Oil by an independent, accredited ISO 17025 laboratory:

  • Cannabinoid test (tested for 17 different cannabinoids)
  • Terpenoid test
  • Flavonoid test
  • Heavy metals test
  • Pesticides test (tested for 67 separate pesticides)
  • Microbiological test
  • Residual solvents test (tested for 11 different solvents)
  • Mycotoxins test

Raising quality standards Bud & Tender have carefully removed all the waste lipids, waxes and chlorophyll (bitterness) to leave a 100% natural, gorgeous tasting, fresh, fruity and floral CBD Cannabis Oil. Bud & Tender have also preserved the natural synergy found in cannabis between cannabinoids, terpenoids and flavonoids, creating a boosting effect known in the industry as the 'entourage effect'.

Providing a contactless solution to view Bud & Tenders COA's, Bud & Tender also include a CBD Cannabis Oil consumption guide with each bottle of CBD Cannabis Oil to provide support after a purchase has been made from the Bud & Tender CBD Oil range.

For further information and to register for a sample, please contact Chris at Bud & Tender;

Email: info@budandtender.com   
Visit: www.budandtender.com  
Call: +44 (0) 20 8144 0099  
Follow: Instagram @budandtender | Facebook @budandtender

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308308/Bud_Tender.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308309/Bud_and_Tender_Logo.jpg

Bud & Tender Logo


