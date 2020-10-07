 

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade redemption of shares in Blommenholm Industrier AS

With reference to the mandatory notification of trade published 03 August 2020 and following the expiration of the legally required period for creditor notification, primary insider in Schibsted ASA, Blommenholm Industrier AS, will today transfer 607,851 B-shares in Schibsted ASA to Beltenut AS.

After this transfer, Blommenholm Industrier AS will own 30,013,354 B-shares in Schibsted ASA. Blommenholm Industrier AS also owns 28,541,262 A-shares in Schibsted ASA. Following the transfer, Blommenholm Industrier AS will hold 25.04% of shares outstanding and 26.87% of voting rights in Schibsted ASA.

The transfer is part of an agreement between the Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS and Beltenut AS/Jan Nagell-Erichsen to redeem non-voting B-shares in Blommenholm Industrier AS held by Beltenut AS, as previously reported.

This operation does not impact the voting structure of Blommenholm Industrier AS where the Tinus Trust controls all the votes and it does not lead to any change in the Tinius Trust’s ownership strategy for Schibsted ASA.

The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS are represented on the Board of Schibsted ASA by Ole Jacob Sunde and Karl-Christian Agerup.

For more information on the Tinius Trust and the redemption of shares, please visit www.tinius.com.

Oslo, 07 October 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


