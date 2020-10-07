Adler Modemärkte AG: Back to Profitable Growth with 'New ADLER'



Targets for 2023: Revenue of €560 Million - EBITDA at Least at Pre-crisis Level

Back to Profitable Growth with "New ADLER"

Expanding the Physical Business and Turbocharging Online Activities

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 7 October 2020: Adler Modemärkte AG today unveiled its "New ADLER" initiative, a comprehensive package of strategic measures designed to bring the Company back to sustainable and profitable growth by 2023. This project entails systematic improvements to the already successful physical business in more than 170 brick-and-mortar stores, while significantly expanding online activities. The aim is to lift consolidated revenue to €560 million by 2023, with roughly €500 million being generated in the stores and at least €60 million earned online. Before the crisis hit, revenue had amounted to approximately €485 million (in stores) and approximately €10 million (online) in 2019. Thanks to advances already made in digitalising the entire value chain, streamlining structures and processes, and further efficiency-enhancing measures, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is projected to be back to pre-crisis level of at least €70 million by 2023, although the online business is not quite expected to reach the profit threshold just yet. This projected revenue and earnings growth, and the fact that there is substantial potential as far as working capital is concerned, give cause for optimism that ADLER will once again generate sustainable positive free cash flow in the years to come. Because of this - and thanks to the Company's consistently conservative financing strategy and the funding commitments of €69 million secured in May - ADLER is very well equipped with financial resources to fund its upcoming investments.