 

DGAP-News Adler Modemärkte AG: Back to Profitable Growth with 'New ADLER'

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2020, 07:30  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Adler Modemärkte AG: Back to Profitable Growth with 'New ADLER'

07.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG


Targets for 2023: Revenue of €560 Million - EBITDA at Least at Pre-crisis Level

Back to Profitable Growth with "New ADLER"
Expanding the Physical Business and Turbocharging Online Activities

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 7 October 2020: Adler Modemärkte AG today unveiled its "New ADLER" initiative, a comprehensive package of strategic measures designed to bring the Company back to sustainable and profitable growth by 2023. This project entails systematic improvements to the already successful physical business in more than 170 brick-and-mortar stores, while significantly expanding online activities. The aim is to lift consolidated revenue to €560 million by 2023, with roughly €500 million being generated in the stores and at least €60 million earned online. Before the crisis hit, revenue had amounted to approximately €485 million (in stores) and approximately €10 million (online) in 2019. Thanks to advances already made in digitalising the entire value chain, streamlining structures and processes, and further efficiency-enhancing measures, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is projected to be back to pre-crisis level of at least €70 million by 2023, although the online business is not quite expected to reach the profit threshold just yet. This projected revenue and earnings growth, and the fact that there is substantial potential as far as working capital is concerned, give cause for optimism that ADLER will once again generate sustainable positive free cash flow in the years to come. Because of this - and thanks to the Company's consistently conservative financing strategy and the funding commitments of €69 million secured in May - ADLER is very well equipped with financial resources to fund its upcoming investments.

Seite 1 von 5
Adler Modemaerkte Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
Fintech-Unternehmen Loanboox kooperiert mit ICF BANK AG
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% ...
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ...
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CytoTools stellt Finanzierung der Phase-III-Studie sicher und beruft Finanzvorstand
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Mit &
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Mit „New ADLER' zurück auf profitablen Wachstumskurs
06.10.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER startet neuen Online-Shop (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER startet neuen Online-Shop
06.10.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Launches New Online Shop
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER eröffnet neue Filiale im Hessen-Center (deutsch)
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER Opens New Store at Hessen Center
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER eröffnet neue Filiale im Hessen-Center
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER ab 6. Oktober mit neuem Online-Shop (deutsch)
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER ab 6. Oktober mit neuem Online-Shop

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
558
Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?