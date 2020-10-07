DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and Deutsche Telekom expand fixed network cooperation 07.10.2020 / 07:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telefónica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom expand fixed network cooperation

Telefónica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom agreed an early extension of their existing cooperation in the fixed network and expand it further. In this context both companies have signed a ten-year contingent contract. Under the contract Telefónica Deutschland will also market Telekom's fibre to the home access services (FTTH) to its customers. In addition, Telefónica Deutschland will continue to use VDSL and vectoring wholesale products of Telekom. Subject to regulatory approval the agreement will become effective in spring 2021.

The future FTTH-offering enables internet high-speed of up to 1 Gbit/s. VDSL solutions achieve speeds of up to 250 Mbit/s. The VDSL network of Telekom reaches around 33 million households in Germany. To date, 1.8 million households have been provided with access to fibre. Telekom will significantly accelerate its fibre roll-out over the coming years.

The two companies also cooperate in other areas of network expansion and sharing. Telekom supplies Telefónica Deutschland with around 5,000 fibre connections for new and existing mobile sites. Together with Vodafone, the two companies are also working to eliminate around 6,000 so-called 'white spots' in mobile coverage with a focus on rural areas.

