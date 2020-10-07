Butterfly Network Reinvents Ultrasound Again with Butterfly iQ+

GUILFORD, Connecticut, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, Inc. is once again reinventing ultrasound technology by delivering groundbreaking performance with fast, sharp imaging and unparalleled efficiency through its next-gen product, the new Butterfly iQ+, featuring the world's only Ultrasound-on-Chip technology. Butterfly iQ+ offers new capabilities, such as faster frame rates, Needle Viz TM technology, a longer battery life and industry-leading durability.

Butterfly's mission is to democratize healthcare by making medical imaging accessible to everyone around the world. From underserved communities in the United States to remote areas around the globe, 4.7 billion people lack access to medical imaging. Putting ultrasound on a chip, Butterfly was able to define a new precedent of affordability by providing a whole-body ultrasound device at $1,999, plus membership. Today, as it reinvents ultrasound again, Butterfly iQ+ will be available for the same affordable price.

"Two years ago, Butterfly introduced the world's first handheld, single-probe, whole-body ultrasound system. Since then, the device has been used by tens of thousands of medical professionals across the globe with significant clinical, economic and societal impact," said Laurent Faracci, Butterfly Network's Chief Executive Officer. "We have collaborated with the Butterfly community of users to define our innovation path. The first result in that journey is the new Butterfly iQ+, a big step forward for point-of-care ultrasound, with our most advanced chip ever and a number of amazing innovations and improvements that our talented team and partners developed."

Butterfly iQ+ features an optimized manufacturing process in partnership with TSMC, the largest and most advanced dedicated IC foundry in the world. TSMC's MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) manufacturing technology enables the ultrasound transducer to seamlessly integrate with CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) technology. In addition, TSMC possesses manufacturing capacity that can scale to realize Butterfly's vision of making an ultrasound device as ubiquitous as the stethoscope for the world's 40 million healthcare providers.