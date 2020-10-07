 

Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter results 2020

The Yara International ASA third quarter 2020 report and presentation will be published on Tuesday 20 October 2020 at 08:00 CEST.


An on-line presentation and Q&A session will be held at 12:00 CEST, hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:
yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/


Yours faithfully
for Yara International ASA

Thor Giæver
Head of Investor Relations


About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.
www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


05.10.20
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
30.09.20
Yara employee share purchase program
21.09.20
Organisational changes and ESG investor seminar