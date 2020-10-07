 

Payment Veteran Thomas M. Quindlen Joins the Board of IDEX Biometrics

Oslo, Norway – 7 October 2020: The nomination committee of IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has invited Thomas M. Quindlen to join the company’s board. Mr. Quindlen will act, with immediate effect, as a non-voting board observer and advisor, pending board election at IDEX Biometrics’ next general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Quindlen is Executive Vice President and CEO for Retail Card at Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company. Retail Card is the largest division of Synchrony, which has more than 75m active accounts and more than $149 billion in sales financed. Synchrony is a Fortune 200 financial services company.

Synchrony was split-off from General Electric’s GE Capital business in 2014. Mr. Quindlen spent 30 years, including five years in Europe and Asia, working for GE and GE Capital before joining Synchrony in 2014.

Mr. Quindlen brings strong leadership experience in Payments and Sales, Consumer Finance and Payment Card Solutions, Corporate Finance, Client Management, Marketing, and Audit and has a proven track record in leading growth companies.

Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX Biometrics, commented “We are delighted to have Tom joining our board of directors. With his extensive knowledge and experience of the payment card industry, Tom has the right background to help guide the strategic direction of our company as biometric payment card take-up accelerates.”

“I’m excited to be joining the board of IDEX Biometrics. I believe IDEX has developed a market enabling technology, with a sustainable competitive advantage. I look forward to working with the IDEX team to guide the Company to achieve its ambitions and deliver value to its shareholders,” said Mr. Quindlen.

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


