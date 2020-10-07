 

G4S Response to GardaWorld Announcement of 6 October 2020

7 October 2020

G4S response to GardaWorld Announcement of 6 October 2020

The Board of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes the announcement and presentation released by GardaWorld Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) on 6 October 2020. G4S regards these documents as misleading and designed to serve the interests of GardaWorld and BC Partners (“BCP”) rather than the interests of G4S’s shareholders, customers, employees and pension fund members.
             
G4S is today a focused, industry leading global security company, with unmatched market coverage and a clear and compelling strategy. The strength of G4S is reflected in its current resilient trading performance, robust financial position and strong prospects.

The GardaWorld offer of 190 pence per share significantly undervalues G4S and its prospects.  GardaWorld’s focus on legacy issues, which are now substantially resolved, and its misleading statements are designed to provide support for its opportunistic and clearly inadequate offer.
             
GardaWorld’s record is one of a loss-making company which has reported net losses attributable to shareholders of C$940 million in the past three years and it lacks the geographic coverage to be a truly global company. GardaWorld clearly needs a transformative acquisition in order to realise its aspiration to be a global company and this is simply not reflected in its offer of 190 pence per share.

When assessing the value of G4S, what matters is the strength of the Company’s current position, performance and its future prospects.

G4S is today a focused, industry leading global security company

  • G4S has been fundamentally repositioned as an industry leading global security company that is today delivering strong operating and financial performance 
    • We have a clear and compelling strategy that is now delivering strong operating and financial performance, as evidenced by our trading performance for the first eight months of this year
    • With 93% of our revenues now derived from our secure solutions business, our strategy addresses the growing global security market and we do so from a position of great strength with an unmatched market footprint across 85 countries and six continents
    • We have a clear competitive advantage in the design, implementation and operation of integrated security solutions which combine our security professionals with risk consulting, technology and data analytics. That advantage is evident in the results that we are achieving in the world’s largest and most sophisticated security market, North America, where we delivered 10% organic revenue growth in 2019 and 6% in the first six months of this year
    • We own the industry leading software platform in retail cash solutions which we retained when we sold our conventional cash businesses
    • And our business is underpinned by a strong balance sheet reflecting management’s actions
