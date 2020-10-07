ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcement on September 4, 2020 regarding Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) raising the required funds to invest in the construction of a solar power plant to supply electricity to the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, Caledonia is pleased to now announce that it has appointed Voltalia as the contractor for the project.



Voltalia is an international renewable energy provider and is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. It has considerable experience in the delivery of renewable energy projects including the development, construction, operation and maintenance of solar power plants. Voltalia is already active notably in Burundi, Malawi and South Africa. Caledonia looks forward to working closely with Voltalia to deliver a successful project at the Blanket Mine which, on completion, is expected to provide approximately 27% of the mine’s total electricity demand. This will significantly reduce the risk to the mine of any further deterioration in the quality of grid power which would necessitate increased use of diesel generators (which are substantially more expensive than grid power). The plant will also reduce Blanket Mine’s environmental footprint.