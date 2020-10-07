Pluristem Expands its Phase II COVID-19 European Clinical Trial to Israel

The Phase II COVID-19 European clinical trial that is being expanded to Israel is in addition to Pluristem’s other COVID-19 clinical programs, including a Phase II study and an Expanded Access Program in the U.S., both under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approved protocol, and a per-patient compassionate use program in Israel.

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. ( Nasdaq:PSTI ) (TASE:PSTI) , a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, announced today that it has received approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health to commence patient enrollment in Israel for the Company’s COVID-19 Phase II clinical trial, under the protocol that was approved by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany’s regulatory agency. A total of 40 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) will be enrolled at clinical sites in Israel and Germany.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the Phase II European study titled, “A Randomized, Controlled, Multicenter, Parallel-Group Phase II Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Intramuscular Injections of PLXPAD for the Treatment of severe COVID-19” is the number of ventilator free days during the 28 days from day 1 through to day 28 of the study. Safety and survival follow-up will be conducted up to week 52.

“We believe that the approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health will enable us to advance the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients. As the pandemic continues in Israel, we see it as our mission to treat those severe patients in need. With our broad COVID-19 clinical programs in Europe and the U.S., we are committed to advancing our research and developing a treatment that may help save lives,” stated Pluristem CEO and President Yaky Yanay.

PLX Cells for COVID-19

PLX cells are available off-the-shelf and once commercialized, can be manufactured in large scale quantities, which we believe offers a key advantage in addressing a global pandemic. PLX cells are allogeneic mesenchymal-like cells that have immunomodulatory properties that induce the immune system’s natural regulatory T cells and M2 macrophages, and thus may potentially reverse the dangerous overactivation of the immune system. Accordingly, PLX cells may potentially reduce the severity of COVID-19 pneumonia, leading hopefully to a better prognosis for the patients. Previous pre-clinical findings of PLX cells revealed therapeutic benefit in animal studies of pulmonary hypertension, lung fibrosis, acute kidney injury and gastrointestinal injury which are potential complications of the severe COVID-19 infection. Clinical data using PLX cells demonstrated the strong immunomodulatory potency of PLX cells in patients post major surgery. Initial clinical data on COVID-19 ICU patients, treated under a Compassionate Use Program, at the conclusion of a 28 day follow up were previously published. Taken together, PLX cells’ potential capabilities with the safety profile observed from clinical trials involving hundreds of patients worldwide potentially position them as a therapy for mitigating the tissue-damaging effects of COVID-19.