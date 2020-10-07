Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Half-yearly report 2020 - correction
The Board of Directors’ responsibility statement is included in the enclosed Half-yearly report for 2020 – no other changes have been made.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
