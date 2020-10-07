 

ColdZyme launched in Israel

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica's cold spray ColdZyme has now been launched in Israel by Chemipal - a leading pharmaceutical distributor in the country. Chemipal will carry out an extensive marketing campaign for ColdZyme involving advertising, radio commercials, digital communication, social media and PR. In addition, Chemipal will offer information and training of both pharmacists and doctors. Chemipal sees a great potential for the product in a cold market estimated to million 20 USD1.

On March 20, 2020 Enzymatica entered into a distributor agreement with Chemipal. Since then Chemipal has prepared the launch of ColdZyme including regulatory affairs, logistics, marketing and sales. The product was recently registered with the medical device division of the Israeli Ministry of Health. Chemipal will sell ColdZyme to the two main pharmacy chains, Super-Pharm with 250 stores and BE with 60 stores, and in addition to 500 private pharmacies and 4 sick funds.

"We are very pleased with our collaboration with Chemipal - being the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the country and that has sufficient resources to achieve a strong market penetration by ColdZyme," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer at Enzymatica.

"We are very excited to work with Enzymatica and certain that ColdZyme will make a positive footprint in our market", says Jonathan Gal, CEO of Chemipal marketing division.

Chemipal was founded 80 years ago, and has become the leading medical distributor for the Israeli pharmaceuticals and health & beauty care markets, covering the entire spectrum of distribution, sales and marketing of prescription and non-prescription drugs, natural products and health and beauty care products for pharmacies, drug stores, natural food stores and medical institutions. Chemipal currently represents 30 leading importers and manufacturers in the Israeli and the international pharmaceutical market. The company processed in 2019 billion 1.1 USD. The head quarter is in Netaya and the company has about 650 employees.

1. Market data from Chemipal

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | E-mail: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com  

Carl-Johan Wachtmeister, Communication manager Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0)701-88 50 21 | Email: carl-johan.wachtmeister@enzymatica.com  

ABOUT ENZYMATICA AB

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. The products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. The company's first product is the medical device ColdZyme, a mouth spray against common cold. The product has been launched in 15 countries on 3 continents. The strategy is to continue to grow by developing more health care products and strengthening the company's position in existing markets and expanding into new geographic markets through established partners. The company has its headquarters in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.enzymatica.com and www.enzymatica.se/en/section/media/press-releases  

Enzymatica's certified adviser is Erik Penser Bank.  Phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se  

Enzymatica AB Ideon Science Park, SE-223 70 Lund, Sweden Telefon +46 46-286 31 00

