 

Getac's next generation V110 laptop delivers best-in-class functionality and rugged reliability for field professionals

Latest iteration of Getac's trusted device combines powerful performance, outstanding connectivity and fully rugged design in a single, compact solution

WARSAW, Poland, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its next generation V110 fully rugged laptop, aimed at professionals who need a rugged, yet versatile device they can rely on in a range of challenging work environments - such as defence personnel, police officers, paramedics, field utility workers and manufacturing technicians.

Getac's next generation V110 laptop delivers best-in-class functionality and rugged reliability for field professionals (PRNewsfoto/Getac Technology Corporation)

Best-in-class versatility and performance

The next generation V110 delivers the exceptional rugged reliability Getac customers have come to know and trust, alongside a powerful new set of features that offer best-in-existing-class versatility and performance. Key features include high performance quad-core processor and PCIe SSD storage as standard.

The V110 also boasts outstanding connectivity for optimal productivity in any situation. The latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 increases connection performance and stability in dense or congested environments, while WLAN Wi-Fi 6 offers up to three times faster wireless data speeds than previous generations. A combination of WLAN, WWAN, Bluetooth, 4G LTE and GPS ensures users can get online from anywhere and advanced inbuilt technology lowers power consumption when connected, for more extensive field use between charges.

Elsewhere, a series of configurable I/O options including 8MP rear camera, barcode reader, RFID reader, and USB3.1 Gen 2 Type-C allow users to easily capture/transmit data directly from the field.

Like all Getac products, the V110 is also built rugged from the ground up, featuring IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, as well as drop resistance of up to 4 feet while in use. 

Unique Design

The next generation V110 combines the functionality of a laptop with the mobility of a tablet, giving users the benefit of both. Its unique hinge design allows the device to quickly convert between laptop and tablet mode with ease, while hot swappable batteries can extend usage times whenever needed.

Getac Select program – tailored for industry needs

The V110 is part of the Getac Select program, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories and professional services into a series of solutions optimised for individual applications and user groups. Four key software utilities also available for use alongside the V110 are Getac Driving Safety Utility, Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS), Getac Virtual GPS Utility (VGPS) and Getac KeyWedge Barcode Reader Utility.*

