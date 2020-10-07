Following record construction time: AKASOL AG moves into new headquarters in Darmstadt as planned and launches serial production in the new Gigafactory 1 

Just 15 months after groundbreaking, serial production begins in the new Gigafactory 1

20,000 square meters for further dynamic growth and up to 5 GWh of production capacity in the fully networked Industry 4.0 environment (smart factory)

New headquarters a role model as a key foundation to building on innovation and technology leadership

Sustainable building project: AKASOL campus equipped with 700 kWp solar power system and more than 70 charging stations for electric cars

Darmstadt, October 7, 2020 - After a record construction time of only 15 months, AKASOL AG ("AKASOL" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of Turnkey Solutions, has laid another important cornerstone for dynamic growth and moved into its new headquarters in the southwest of Darmstadt. The move marks the launch of serial production of the first battery systems on production lines already in place in Gigafactory 1, which is part of the AKASOL campus. Beginning in mid-2021, the Company will have a production capacity of 2.5 GWh available, which can be expanded up to 5 GWh depending on business development.

"We are proud that we could move into our new headquarters in record time and on schedule, launching serial production on time for the first battery systems in the new Gigafactory. Despite the difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, we managed to complete an innovative and exemplary construction project in just 15 months. The 20,000-square-meter site houses a campus that contributes to AKASOL's dynamic growth. Our Gigafactory 1 will be far and away Europe's most progressive, modern and largest serial-production facility for commercial-vehicle battery systems. Hence, we here in Hesse have already managed to accomplish the same thing we hear from Brandenburg nearly every day. A size smaller, perhaps, but it's still an impressive accomplishment," according to AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz.