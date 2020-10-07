 

DGAP-News Following record construction time: AKASOL AG moves into new headquarters in Darmstadt as planned and launches serial production in the new Gigafactory 1

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2020, 09:00  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion
Following record construction time: AKASOL AG moves into new headquarters in Darmstadt as planned and launches serial production in the new Gigafactory 1

07.10.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Following record construction time: AKASOL AG moves into new headquarters in Darmstadt as planned and launches serial production in the new Gigafactory 1 

  • Just 15 months after groundbreaking, serial production begins in the new Gigafactory 1
  • 20,000 square meters for further dynamic growth and up to 5 GWh of production capacity in the fully networked Industry 4.0 environment (smart factory)
  • New headquarters a role model as a key foundation to building on innovation and technology leadership
  • Sustainable building project: AKASOL campus equipped with 700 kWp solar power system and more than 70 charging stations for electric cars

Darmstadt, October 7, 2020 - After a record construction time of only 15 months, AKASOL AG ("AKASOL" or the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of Turnkey Solutions, has laid another important cornerstone for dynamic growth and moved into its new headquarters in the southwest of Darmstadt. The move marks the launch of serial production of the first battery systems on production lines already in place in Gigafactory 1, which is part of the AKASOL campus. Beginning in mid-2021, the Company will have a production capacity of 2.5 GWh available, which can be expanded up to 5 GWh depending on business development.

"We are proud that we could move into our new headquarters in record time and on schedule, launching serial production on time for the first battery systems in the new Gigafactory. Despite the difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, we managed to complete an innovative and exemplary construction project in just 15 months. The 20,000-square-meter site houses a campus that contributes to AKASOL's dynamic growth. Our Gigafactory 1 will be far and away Europe's most progressive, modern and largest serial-production facility for commercial-vehicle battery systems. Hence, we here in Hesse have already managed to accomplish the same thing we hear from Brandenburg nearly every day. A size smaller, perhaps, but it's still an impressive accomplishment," according to AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz.

Seite 1 von 5
AKASOL Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Akasol - IPO
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE UND FORGE NANO UNTERZEICHNEN EIN KOOPERATIONSABKOMMEN FÜR NEUARTIGE BESCHICHTUNGEN ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% ...
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG english
DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS TO REPORT HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED REVENUE IN Q3 2020
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest treats first COVID-19 patient with trimodulin
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nach Rekord-Bauzeit: AKASOL AG bezieht planmäßig neues Headquarter in Darmstadt und startet Serienproduktion in der neuen Gigafactory 1 (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nach Rekord-Bauzeit: AKASOL AG bezieht planmäßig neues Headquarter in Darmstadt und startet Serienproduktion in der neuen Gigafactory 1
30.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.10.20
265
Akasol - IPO