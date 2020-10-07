 

Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc

07.10.2020   

Further to the announcement on 2 October 2020 of completion of the bookbuilding process in connection with its initial public offering, the Company announces that its entire issued ordinary voting share capital, consisting of 20,000,000 Shares, has today been admitted to the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius under the symbol “IGN1L” and the global depositary receipts representing the Company's shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE under the symbol “IGN”. 

More information:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076


