Change in Aktia Bank Plc’s number of shares

Aktia Bank Plc has today, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, invalidated 717,196 shares. Following the invalidation, the number of shares of Aktia Bank Plc is 69,504,292.

The invalidated shares were shares that the owner-customers of Veritas Mutual Non-Life Insurance Company received, on the basis of paid insurance premiums, as merger consideration in connection with the merger of Veritas Mutual Non-Life Insurance Company to Aktia Plc on 1 January 2009. The Annual General Meeting decided on 16 April 2020 that the right to unregistered consideration shares were to be forfeited.

