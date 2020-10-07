VELO Hosts "Mocktoberfest" McLaren Racing's Official Eifel Grand Prix Afterparty Headlined By DJ Oliver Heldens

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VELO, a leading nicotine pouch brand, will host Mocktoberfest - McLaren Racing's official virtual afterparty at this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix. The event celebrates VELO's global partnership with McLaren Racing, bringing together music and racing fans as companies continue to adapt to the new global environment.

The afterparty on German soil will feature performances from globally renowned DJ Oliver Heldens and Purple Disco Machine. Heldens will deliver a high-octane set taking inspiration from the exhilarating thrill of a hot lap experience at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit with VELO, plus discussion with F1 legend and former McLaren Racing driver Mika Häkkinen. DJ duo Stanton Warriors will open the party with a bespoke track inspired by the VELO x McLaren partnership.

The Mocktoberfest afterparty is the second of its kind from VELO following the hosting of the official afterparty of McLaren's 'HomeFest' for the Silverstone Grand Prix in August. It will be streamed on VELO's YouTube channel at 4PM BST after the Eifel Grand Prix on Sunday 11 October. The afterparty concludes a week-long line up of activities from VELO including Oliver Helden's hot lap experience, the creation of a bespoke track by Stanton Warriors and fan competitions.

Paul Lageweg, BAT's New Categories Director, said: "VELO is all about creating exciting experiences on the go, and we are bringing this to life with Mocktoberfest, delivering the festival experience to living rooms across the world. Germany is famous for its Oktoberfest plus its love of dance and techno music, so this couldn't be a more fitting celebration for the Eifel GP and our global partnership with McLaren. We know that all industries, including sport and entertainment, are having to juggle the challenges presented by the current global climate and that's what this is about; looking for new and creative ways in which we can connect with our customers and delight audiences around the world."