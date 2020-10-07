Contact Center Analytics Market Size Worth $2.66 Billion By 2026 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact center analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for effective customer experience management solutions is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Various factors such as increased compliance requirements and growing social media analytics are further contributing to the market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Speech analytics helps improve service quality and customer experience, in addition to reducing operating expenses, thereby creating growth opportunities for the segment
- The integration and deployment services segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period, as these services are used to ensure that new systems are in-line with the existing systems and to integrate the new systems with the existing ones, thereby reducing loss or theft of data
- The hosted deployment segment is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period as this method eliminates the need to regularly upgrade systems
- Analytics solutions are widely adopted in small and medium enterprises as these solutions help easily track customer data and improve an agent's productivity
- A workforce optimization solution offers several analytics capabilities, such as quality management and interaction analytics, which enable contact centers to improve their workforce operations. This, in turn, is leading to a high growth rate of the workforce optimization segment over the forecast period
- The consumer goods and retail segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the wide adoption of contact center analytics solutions in the consumer goods and retail industry to provide a personalized experience to customers
- The North American Customer Service Management Association (NACSMA) is focusing on promoting the use of advanced technologies in the contact center industry for helping enterprises in delivering enhanced customer experience
Read 170 page research report with ToC on "Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contact-center-analytics-market
