SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact center analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for effective customer experience management solutions is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Various factors such as increased compliance requirements and growing social media analytics are further contributing to the market growth.