 

Repeat GreenMobility intends to move into Nasdaq Main Market from First North

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 10:03  |  38   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 67 – 2020
Copenhagen, October 07th, 2020


GreenMobility intends to move into Nasdaq Main Market from First North


GreenMobility has been listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark for the past 3.5 years. The company now intends to initiate a process for admission to trading and official listing of the company’s shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market and expects to have first trading day by ultimo 2020.

First North has been a strong platform for GreenMobility, which has served as a growth enabler for the company. By moving to the Main Market, the company expects it will be able to attract a larger range of international investors and be able to support large Danish investors who require Main Market listing in order to invest. Both are needed to support GreenMobility’s continued international growth strategy.

The Board of Directors at GreenMobility A/S has approved initiation of the process for an admission to trading and official listing of the company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. The transfer of the trading platform to the Main Market is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the DFSA, and publication hereof, as well as approval of the company’s listing application by Nasdaq Copenhagen, expected no later than ultimo 2020. The move to Main Market will be carried out independently of the company’s planned capital increase during Q4 of 2020 to support the company’s continued growth strategy.


For further information:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com
GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor
NORDEN CEF ApS
John Norden
Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte
+45 2072 0200
jn@nordencef.dk


GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 EVs in Copenhagen; 200 EVs in Malmø and Gothenburg, and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 100,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North GM in Copenhagen.

Attachment


GreenMobility Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
Samsung Bioepis and Biogen Announce EMA Filing Acceptance of SB11, a Proposed Biosimilar ...
Bombardier’s Most Accessible Business Jet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, Enters Service
Scottie Resources Reports Initial Drill Results, Including 109.4 g/t Gold and 32.4 g/t Silver Over ...
Titel
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:59 Uhr
GreenMobility intends to move into Nasdaq Main Market from First North
06.10.20
Report on Warrants Issued to Executives and Members of the Board
03.10.20
Termination of Liquidity Provider Agreement
29.09.20
GreenMobility issues warrants
08.09.20
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities