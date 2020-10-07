Philips partners with LeQuest to provide online interactive training in ultrasound

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and LeQuest, a leading provider of online interactive simulation-based training for the use of medical devices [1], today announced a partnership to provide online interactive training for the Philips Ultrasound Affiniti system. As a result, medical staff can train individually at their own convenience without the need for equipment, avoiding the resulting loss of operational time on the system, as well as supporting faster onboarding and increasing confidence through practice with realistic simulation scenarios. Healthcare providers benefit from improved workflow, operational efficiencies and better-trained staff.

The Affiniti system offers healthcare professionals a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating cost, providing exceptional image quality across applications such as radiology, obstetrics & gynecology, and cardiology. By providing a flexible training solution to healthcare providers, the partnership supports them to achieve key parts of the quadruple aim: an improved experience for staff and patients, better health outcomes and a lower cost of care.

“Partnering with LeQuest enables us to further expand our offering of solutions that aid in optimizing the healthcare ecosystem,” said Bich Le, Senior Vice President and General Manager Ultrasound at Philips. “As the role of ultrasound continues to expand, new capabilities, such as remote clinical collaboration and virtual training, have been particularly valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling providers to reduce in-person contact and reduce infection risk.”

“At LeQuest our goal is to improve the quality of care by unlocking the potential of both medical technology as well as the competence of medical staff to use devices to the limit of their possibilities,” said Hicham Shatou, founder and CEO of LeQuest. “Our partnership with Philips is an important step on our path to achieving that ambition, extending the global reach of our capabilities and providing Philips ultrasound users with a hands-on experience of its Affiniti system in a virtual environment.”