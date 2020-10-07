Result of the auction of 1.75 per cent DGB 2025 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield 99 23138 DGB 1.75% 15/11/2025 2,060 1,040 112.06 100 % -0.57 % p.a. 99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029 5,800 3,240 108.41 100 % -0.41 % p.a. Total 7,860 4,280

Settlement: 9 October 2020.