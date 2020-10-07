Result of the auction of 1.75 per cent DGB 2025 and 0.50 per cent DGB 2029
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23138 DGB 1.75% 15/11/2025
|2,060
|1,040
|112.06
|100 %
|-0.57 % p.a.
|99 23807 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2029
|5,800
|3,240
|108.41
|100 %
|-0.41 % p.a.
|Total
|7,860
|4,280
Settlement: 9 October 2020.
