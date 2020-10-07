ICON Wins Best CRO at the Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards

The ViE awards were created to honour and recognise the efforts, accomplishments, and positive contributions of companies and individuals in the vaccine industry. ICON was voted Best CRO by industry leaders asked to name their preferred CRO, and confirmed by a final judgement from a Scientific Advisory Board.

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and government and public health organisations, today announced it has been awarded Best Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) at the Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards. ICON was presented with the award at the World Vaccine Congress which took place virtually last week.

This marks the third time ICON has won the award. The company was awarded ViE Best CRO in 2017 and 2014, and has been named as a finalist every year since 2011, demonstrating a long history of excellence in vaccine research.

“We are extremely proud to be recognised as the world’s best CRO for vaccine development,” commented Dr Steve Cutler, ICON’s Chief Executive Officer. “The importance of vaccine research is more apparent now than ever before, with all eyes on the industry as the world waits in hope. This award is recognition of the continued hard work and dedication of the ICON vaccines team.”

Since February, ICON has mobilised its vaccine resources to address the COVID-19 global threat, including its ability to conduct home-based trials to minimise infection. The company is currently providing clinical monitoring and safety oversight on more than 100 COVID-19 trials for both the private and government sectors. These include a prophylactic vaccine study in healthy participants, and a study investigating antiviral treatment for patients with confirmed Coronavirus infection. ICON has conducted more than 246 vaccine studies globally, including over 40 studies in respiratory viruses, within the past five years alone.

ICON offers a fully integrated vaccine clinical development solution, from preclinical and laboratory services to comparative effectiveness using interventional, observational, and pragmatic methods. ICON’s services span the entire lifecycle of product development and can be adapted to suit small local trials or large global programmes. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICON’s vaccines team worked on trials involving the Ebola Virus, as well as earlier SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) outbreaks, on behalf of governments and NGOs, global biotech and pharmaceutical industry partners.