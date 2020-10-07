 

ICON Wins Best CRO at the Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 11:00  |  36   |   |   

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and government and public health organisations, today announced it has been awarded Best Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) at the Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards. ICON was presented with the award at the World Vaccine Congress which took place virtually last week.

The ViE awards were created to honour and recognise the efforts, accomplishments, and positive contributions of companies and individuals in the vaccine industry. ICON was voted Best CRO by industry leaders asked to name their preferred CRO, and confirmed by a final judgement from a Scientific Advisory Board.

This marks the third time ICON has won the award. The company was awarded ViE Best CRO in 2017 and 2014, and has been named as a finalist every year since 2011, demonstrating a long history of excellence in vaccine research.

“We are extremely proud to be recognised as the world’s best CRO for vaccine development,” commented Dr Steve Cutler, ICON’s Chief Executive Officer. “The importance of vaccine research is more apparent now than ever before, with all eyes on the industry as the world waits in hope. This award is recognition of the continued hard work and dedication of the ICON vaccines team.”

Since February, ICON has mobilised its vaccine resources to address the COVID-19 global threat, including its ability to conduct home-based trials to minimise infection. The company is currently providing clinical monitoring and safety oversight on more than 100 COVID-19 trials for both the private and government sectors. These include a prophylactic vaccine study in healthy participants, and a study investigating antiviral treatment for patients with confirmed Coronavirus infection. ICON has conducted more than 246 vaccine studies globally, including over 40 studies in respiratory viruses, within the past five years alone.

ICON offers a fully integrated vaccine clinical development solution, from preclinical and laboratory services to comparative effectiveness using interventional, observational, and pragmatic methods. ICON’s services span the entire lifecycle of product development and can be adapted to suit small local trials or large global programmes. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, ICON’s vaccines team worked on trials involving the Ebola Virus, as well as earlier SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) outbreaks, on behalf of governments and NGOs, global biotech and pharmaceutical industry partners.

Seite 1 von 3
Icon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
BioAtla and BeiGene Revise Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for Novel ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Clover Health, a Next-Generation Medicare Advantage Insurer, Announces Plans to Become ...
Keysight’s Open RAN Test Solutions Support Validation of the Qualcomm 5G Radio Access Network ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.08.20
12
Icon plc