Ruten Japan offers free shipping for Halloween shopping.

TOKYO, Oct.7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To welcome the arrival of Halloween, today (10/7) Ruten Japan launched the "Halloween Shopping Event". Ruten Japan has the latest and hottest halloween products right here. All orders over USD $50 are eligible for free international shipping.

With over 60 million Japanese products, Ruten Japan currently provides online shopping services to 13 countries. Since Ruten Japan Global site launch, halloween goods have been one of the vastly searched items. Among them, consumers in Singapore, Canada, Vietnam, Hong Kong and other countries and regions are the most enthusiastic.