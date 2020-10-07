 

Concussion Market Size Worth $8.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 11:05  |  50   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concussion market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of injuries being caused to the brain resulting in a high prevalence of associated disorders such as concussion is driving the market in a positive manner.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • On the basis of assessment and treatment, the treatment segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.4% in 2019. It is due to the growing number of falls and accidental cases worldwide, which result in traumatic brain injury. Due to this a large number of clinical trials are ongoing across the world in order to develop effective therapies such as BHR-100 to treat the injury
  • North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2019 owing to the growing awareness created by several government organizations regarding the prevention and management of traumatic brain injuries and favorable reimbursement policies in healthcare settings in the region
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increasing healthcare spending in most of the Asian countries

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Concussion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Assessment & Treatment (Diagnosis, Treatment), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/concussion-market

Falls and sports injuries followed by motor vehicle accidents are the leading causes of hospitalization in patients with concussion. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 56,000 seniors are hospitalized every year as a result of mild head injuries (concussions) suffered due to accidental falls. This is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, several awareness campaigns and initiatives throughout the world to raise awareness related to concussion are collectively responsible for market growth. For instance, the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center offers online education for both civilians and military officers to learn about traumatic brain injuries in order to promote the best possible care for service members and veterans.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
Kungl. Vetenskapsakademien - The Nobel Prize in Physics 2020: Black holes and the Milky Way's darkest secret
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Macy's and Klarna announce new five-year partnership to provide more payment options
Metamaterials Market Size Worth USD 3.61 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 23.6%: Emergen Research
Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
Beckman Coulter Completes First In A Series Of Antibody Neutralization Studies
Power Plant Boiler Market Worth $22.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Basware Updates Developer Website, Bolsters API Library to Enable Faster and Easier Integration for ...
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease