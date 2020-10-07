 

Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care

- The health-tech startup plans to leverage Infosys strong domain expertise to augment
patient reported outcome of cancer patients


BENGALURU, India and ZURICH, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been selected by Mobile Health AG, a Switzerland-based Health Tech startup, to enhance the go-to-market (GTM) strategy for its electronically patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) platform, Consilium Care. Consilium Care helps in improving the outcome for patients undergoing cancer treatment through remote monitoring. Through this engagement, Infosys will set up and manage cloud and infrastructure services and support, security and monitoring, and platform management services for Mobile Health AG across multiple geographies.

Mobile Health AG selected Infosys as a partner for its strong domain expertise and experience in Oncology to support the commercial launch of Consilium Care through MS Azure. Infosys will help refine the quality of care for cancer patients and enable a value-based digital healthcare system through high-quality patient data and value-based pricing. This aligns with Mobile Health's key business strategy to improve the outcome for patients undergoing cancer treatment by strengthening the collaboration between patients and caregivers.

Infosys, backed by its large healthcare client base, will explore new partnership opportunities with Mobile Health AG to jointly market the Consilium Care platform in the US as part of the Infosys Health Platform (IHP).

Frank Gulitz, CIO, Mobile Health AG, said, "After a rigorous selection process we selected Infosys as strategic partner for our Cloud Provider Due Diligence, the global setup of Microsoft Azure, as well as partner for the Infrastructure Operation and Platform Application Managed Service. Infosys was leading against competitors by their well-established Cloud Management Services combined with strong Security Consulting Offerings and Health Industry Insight. We are looking forward to commonly develop new markets for Consilium Care, our award winning CE-marked platform."

