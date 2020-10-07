Global Bispecific Antibodies Therapy Blincyto Hemlibra Therapeutics Market Size To Witness 118% Growth To Reach US$ 10 Billion By 2026

"Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report Highlights:

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 10 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth: 118% CAGR (2015 -2019)

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019: 280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion )

) Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: 333 Drug

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)

Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%

Despite having several hundred clinical success stories of different immunotherapies against solid and advanced cancers, the overall response rate of the patients has reached approximately 50% even when the patients who fit completely under all the criteria of treatment. To pave with the clinical failures, researchers have developed and evaluated bispecific therapeutic antibodies, that are combination of two binding specificities leading to improve selectivity as well as efficacy of antibody-based treatment for cancer. The arrival of bispecific antibody for cancer treatment has estimated to be of great potential for wide range of applications in cancer treatment. The current biotherapeutic market for cancer treatment and prevention is estimated to be dominated by antibody drugs, where bispecific antibody represents a novel ally for the next-generation of cancer therapy.

In the past few years, the remarkable progress that has been made with respect to understanding the important hallmarks of the cancer progression and main epitopes involved in it have led to paradigmatic development in the bispecific antibody capable of offering novel promises to the patients who haven't respond to any medical therapy for cancer. The practice of bispecific antibody is not new i.e. this version of cancer therapeutics is a modified version of monoclonal antibody. By observing the increasing incidence of cancer, the management associated with the bispecific antibody has started to develop several strategies important for clinical management of the cancer in the present and in the future.