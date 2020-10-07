Ping Identity Announces Winners of the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards

“At Ping Identity, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “We’re proud of our partnerships with these organizations and value their leadership in prioritizing best-in-class identity security that provides streamlined and simplistic user experiences.”

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards, a program that honors Ping Identity customers that are pioneering innovation and excellence in identity security. The recipients were awarded at Ping Identity’s first-ever virtual IDENTIFY conference.

CEO’s Choice Award

Winner: Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster was recognized for modernizing its homegrown customer authentication and authorization environment. Ticketmaster faced distinct requirements for volume, scalability and security, yet has excelled at meeting these demands without compromising on customer experience.

Identity Innovation Champion

Winner: WaFd Bank

WaFd Bank, previously known as Washington Federal Bank, was acknowledged for the huge strides it has made in transitioning to a digital-first enterprise. The bank is migrating to an all-cloud Customer Identity and Access Management solution, and improved customer experience by providing frictionless authentication. They’re also anticipating significant cost savings by minimizing implementation time, reducing call volumes and lowering ongoing maintenance requirements.

Identity Security Champion

Winner: DB Schenker

DB Schenker, a key logistics partner to many large organizations, was presented as a winner for its work centralizing access and authentication to applications for more than 300,000 identities. The company was able to rapidly support work from home orders and has reduced integration time by 75 percent.

Customer Experience Champion

Winner: Tesco Bank

Tesco Bank was recognized for modernizing their legacy web and mobile security environment. The company consolidated customer identities to deliver a unified customer experience, enabling multiple authentication methods and single sign-on to web applications. The UK-based retail bank has also achieved PSD2 compliance and implemented continuous risk-based strong authentication, strengthening its security posture.