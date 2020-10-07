 

Ping Identity Announces Winners of the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 11:50  |  51   |   |   

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards, a program that honors Ping Identity customers that are pioneering innovation and excellence in identity security. The recipients were awarded at Ping Identity’s first-ever virtual IDENTIFY conference.

“At Ping Identity, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity. “We’re proud of our partnerships with these organizations and value their leadership in prioritizing best-in-class identity security that provides streamlined and simplistic user experiences.”

CEO’s Choice Award
 Winner: Ticketmaster
 Ticketmaster was recognized for modernizing its homegrown customer authentication and authorization environment. Ticketmaster faced distinct requirements for volume, scalability and security, yet has excelled at meeting these demands without compromising on customer experience.

Identity Innovation Champion
 Winner: WaFd Bank
 WaFd Bank, previously known as Washington Federal Bank, was acknowledged for the huge strides it has made in transitioning to a digital-first enterprise. The bank is migrating to an all-cloud Customer Identity and Access Management solution, and improved customer experience by providing frictionless authentication. They’re also anticipating significant cost savings by minimizing implementation time, reducing call volumes and lowering ongoing maintenance requirements.

Identity Security Champion
 Winner: DB Schenker
 DB Schenker, a key logistics partner to many large organizations, was presented as a winner for its work centralizing access and authentication to applications for more than 300,000 identities. The company was able to rapidly support work from home orders and has reduced integration time by 75 percent.

Customer Experience Champion
 Winner: Tesco Bank
 Tesco Bank was recognized for modernizing their legacy web and mobile security environment. The company consolidated customer identities to deliver a unified customer experience, enabling multiple authentication methods and single sign-on to web applications. The UK-based retail bank has also achieved PSD2 compliance and implemented continuous risk-based strong authentication, strengthening its security posture.

Seite 1 von 2
Ping Identity Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
BioAtla and BeiGene Revise Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for Novel ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Clover Health, a Next-Generation Medicare Advantage Insurer, Announces Plans to Become ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:50 Uhr
Ping Identity Acquires Personal Identity Leader ShoCard to Revolutionize Privacy, Streamline Customer Interactions and Put Users in Control of their Identity
11:50 Uhr
Ping Identity Launches New Cloud Services Enabling Advanced Risk Management and Authentication for the Enterprise
23.09.20
Ping Identity Announces Finalists for 2020 Identity Excellence Awards

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
1
Ping - Cybersecurity für Unternehmen