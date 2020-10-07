Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that, on October 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and 8.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. These distributions will be paid on November 13, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2020.

Each holder of common units will be paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 ($0.60 on an annualized basis) for each common unit held of record. With respect to the preferred units, Genesis will pay a cash distribution of $0.7374 ($2.9496 on an annualized basis) for each preferred unit held of record.