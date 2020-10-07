Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ZTlido and Expects to Complete Enrollment on its SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Program in 2020

Preliminary Q3 2020 net sales of ZTlido of approximately $7.2 million, quarter-over-quarter growth of 26% compared to $5.7MM in Q2-2020 despite the continued impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Phase 3 pivotal trial investigating SP-102 non-opioid therapy for lumbosacral radicular pain/ sciatica is over 90% enrolled and top-line data is expected to be announced by Q2-2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed or put on hold hundreds of other clinical trials around the world.

SP-102 could potentially be the first FDA approved epidural steroid product for the treatment of sciatica with the potential to replace the current 10 to 11 million off-label epidural steroid injections administered each year in the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), today announced continuous sales growth in ZTlido from quarter to quarter in 2020. Scilex expects third quarter 2020 ZTlido net sales to grow 26% to approximately $7.2MM, compared to $5.7MM in Q2-2020. The preliminary third quarter 2020 net sales information presented in this press release is based on Scilex’s current expectations and may be adjusted as a result of, among other things, completion of customary quarterly review procedures.

Scilex’s SP-102 (SEMDEXA) is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. to evaluate patients with lumbosacral radicular pain/sciatica. The trial is expected to complete enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2020 and top-line data is expected in the second quarter of 2021. Scilex intends to use the results from this pivotal Phase 3 trial to discuss with U.S. health authorities the basis for licensure application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this high unmet need indication where no treatments have been approved and which is responsible for millions of people suffering in the U.S. alone. Scilex has extensive clinical and pre-clinical data (including multiple Phase 2 clinical trials) with the novel viscous formulation of SP-102, which was designed to provide extended local effect for sciatica patients. The robust data collected over the course of the company’s multi-year clinical development program will be presented to the U.S. FDA as part of a new drug application.