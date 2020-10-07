 

Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ZTlido and Expects to Complete Enrollment on its SP-102 (SEMDEXA) Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Program in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 12:00  |  52   |   |   
  • Preliminary Q3 2020 net sales of ZTlido of approximately $7.2 million, quarter-over-quarter growth of 26% compared to $5.7MM in Q2-2020 despite the continued impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Phase 3 pivotal trial investigating SP-102 non-opioid therapy for lumbosacral radicular pain/ sciatica is over 90% enrolled and top-line data is expected to be announced by Q2-2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed or put on hold hundreds of other clinical trials around the world.
  • SP-102 could potentially be the first FDA approved epidural steroid product for the treatment of sciatica with the potential to replace the current 10 to 11 million off-label epidural steroid injections administered each year in the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (“Scilex”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), today announced continuous sales growth in ZTlido from quarter to quarter in 2020. Scilex expects third quarter 2020 ZTlido net sales to grow 26% to approximately $7.2MM, compared to $5.7MM in Q2-2020. The preliminary third quarter 2020 net sales information presented in this press release is based on Scilex’s current expectations and may be adjusted as a result of, among other things, completion of customary quarterly review procedures.

Scilex’s SP-102 (SEMDEXA) is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S. to evaluate patients with lumbosacral radicular pain/sciatica. The trial is expected to complete enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2020 and top-line data is expected in the second quarter of 2021.   Scilex intends to use the results from this pivotal Phase 3 trial to discuss with U.S. health authorities the basis for licensure application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this high unmet need indication where no treatments have been approved and which is responsible for millions of people suffering in the U.S. alone. Scilex has extensive clinical and pre-clinical data (including multiple Phase 2 clinical trials) with the novel viscous formulation of SP-102, which was designed to provide extended local effect for sciatica patients. The robust data collected over the course of the company’s multi-year clinical development program will be presented to the U.S. FDA as part of a new drug application.  

Seite 1 von 5
Sorrento Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
Samsung Bioepis and Biogen Announce EMA Filing Acceptance of SB11, a Proposed Biosimilar ...
Bombardier’s Most Accessible Business Jet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, Enters Service
Scottie Resources Reports Initial Drill Results, Including 109.4 g/t Gold and 32.4 g/t Silver Over ...
RedHill Biopharma to Present at BIO Investor and BIO-Europe 2020 Virtual Conferences
Titel
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
30.09.20
Sorrento Therapeutics and ViralClear Enter Into Agreement to Explore Combination Antibody Plus Antiviral Therapy Against COVID-19
29.09.20
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent Neutralizing Antibodies Against SARS-CoV-2
28.09.20
Sorrento Releases Positive Results of Phase 1B Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) In Reduction of OsteoArthritis (OA) Knee Pain
22.09.20
Sorrento Therapeutics Releases Positive Results of Phase 1B Trial of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) Epidural in Cancer Patients with Reported Intractable Pain
17.09.20
Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Trial of STI-1499 (COVI-GUARD) Neutralizing Antibody in COVID-19 Positive Patients
14.09.20
Sorrento Secures Exclusive License From Mayo Clinic for Antibody-Drug-Nanoparticle Albumin-Bound Immune Complex (ADNIC) Platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
371
Sorrento Therapeutics Ink.