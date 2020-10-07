Electromedical Technologies Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of a bioelectronic FDA cleared device, is pleased to announce the completion of uplisting to the OTCQB. To retain our standing on this higher-tiered exchange, we are required to meet the standards set by OTCQB. This higher designation will allow us to appeal to family offices, institutional traders and numerous major hedge funds. Therefore, a higher tier will help provide shareholders with a transparent corporate update and full compliance in our financial disclosure.

Matthew Wolfson commented, “There are other obvious market growth drivers, including the opioid crisis which is getting out of hand. The White House Council of Economic Advisors estimate that the opioid crisis costs the US Economy $504 billion a year. Now with the current lockdown orders in place and increased social isolation and medical distancing due to the Covid pandemic, the problem is only getting worse. For many struggling with chronic pain the possibility of addiction to opioids is real. Treatments and support systems have been disrupted which may increase the risk of overdose deaths. States are already seeing significant spikes in overdoses in the first half of this year, with an average 20% increase of overdose submissions since the first reported case that kicked off the pandemic lockdowns that hit US shores.”

What does this all mean? People are desperately seeking new ways of treatment to alleviate their suffering other than drugs and medical professionals will need more tools and different treatment options. We have the options NOW.

Finally, Mr. Wolfson stated, “We have expedited this uplist process in order to gain traction and compete in a rapidly growing industry. Opioids have become the leading cause in accidental death in the US and as a result life expectancy has begun to drop. We are extremely optimistic that our technology will help to improve the quality of life for millions of people while also preserving overall health and wellness. Bioelectronics will electrify medicine in the next 5 years and will be the norm in treatments of not only Chronic pain but will also open doors to other treatments that will improve human well-being without addictive and harmful side effects. Electromedical (EMED) is part of the wave of the future.”