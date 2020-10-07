 

Loop Insights Enters Into Agreement for Intellectual Property Acquisition of Global Location Data Intelligence Company Locally.io

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSX.V RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop") a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive automated marketing, venue tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the intellectual property (“IP”) assets (the "Agreement") of Digital2Go Media Networks, Inc., d/b/a Locally.io (the "Vendor" or "Locally"), a global leader in location data intelligence and real-time consumer engagement.

Locally had established itself as a premier provider of location and human movement intelligence data. The Locally solutions help businesses connect their physical and digital worlds by providing mobile location insights and marketing integration capabilities. With over 50 billion location signals collected so far, Locally has helped well-known brands and companies such as Ford, BMW, Wyndham Resorts, Calvin Klein, Kroger, Chipotle, Napa Auto Parts, 7-11 access deep consumer behavioral insights across all their verticals. 

THE LOCALLY IP ACQUISITION TO POSITION LOOP AS A LEADER IN ONLINE AND ON-PREMISE REAL-TIME DATA MONETIZATION 

By combining the Loop and Locally technology stacks, existing and future Loop customers will benefit from enhanced location and mobile data insights, additional targeted marketing capabilities, and new revenue streams via data monetization with brands, marketers, large enterprises, financial institutions, and more. Additionally, the worldwide COVID19 pandemic has driven incredible demand for such location intelligence capabilities to inform contact tracing, safety and security protocols, and reopening of business across all verticals. 

LOOP TO REMAIN ON THE OFFENCE AS A RESULT OF STRONG CASH POSITION

As a result of COVID19, many tech companies have struggled to raise capital. Loop has greatly benefited from two successful completions of private placements and has further bolstered its cash position through the most recent exercise of warrants. Loop is extremely well positioned and is currently exploring multiple other merger and acquisition opportunities to expand new revenue channels. 

Rob Anson, Loop's President & CEO, comments: “The Locally IP acquisition is a significant strategic move as the company continues to build our Loop Data Exchange. The acquisition significantly reduces the company’s timing and cost of development. The Loop Data Exchange will enable the company to benefit from substantial revenues by monetizing Loop's current bricks and mortar retail data to 3rd party e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

