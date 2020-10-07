 

Amazon Launches Innovative “Right Now Needs Fund” to Help Remove Barriers to Learning for Thousands of Students In Need Across 59 Northern Virginia Schools Amid COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 12:00  |  49   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Communities In Schools NOVA today announced Amazon is making a $1 million donation to support the immediate needs of thousands of students from underserved communities in Northern Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities In Schools NOVA will distribute Amazon’s donation through its innovative “Right Now Needs Fund”—a flexible fund designed to meet the basic needs of schoolchildren and help eliminate barriers to learning. The Right Now Needs Fund in Northern Virginia will provide students with immediate access to urgently needed items including food, clothing, and school supplies across all 41 Arlington Public Schools and programs and all 18 Alexandria City Public Schools.

Site Coordinators and school social workers within each of the school districts and schools will work with families to identify individual student needs and request assistance from the Fund. Communities In Schools NOVA, leveraging existing relationships with both school districts, will distribute Amazon Education Assistance Product Vouchers – a prepaid payment designed specifically for education-related needs. Students and their families can redeem the vouchers for a wide variety of carefully curated items that students need to be successful at school, including food, school supplies for at-home learning, warm clothing, hygiene items, and more. By using the prepaid vouchers, students and families can redeem much-needed items in a dignified and convenient way.

“The start of this school year has been difficult for many families across our new home of Northern Virginia, and we are determined to provide support to the students who need it most,” said Jay Carney, Amazon Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. “At Amazon, we are always looking for innovative solutions to tough challenges, and we are confident that the flexibility and speed built into our new Right Now Needs Fund will help ensure that more students from underserved communities can focus on their studies, and not fall behind as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”

In 2018, Amazon launched its first Right Now Needs Fund in its hometown of Seattle. To date, the initial investment has already provided Seattle Public Schools students with over 17,000 instances of support for basic needs. Moreover, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle distributed 27% more funds from the same time last year. Since March, Amazon expanded its Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle and launched a new Right Now Needs Fund in Bellevue, Washington to support an additional 133 schools in the Greater Seattle area.

Seite 1 von 4
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FedEx Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
BioAtla and BeiGene Revise Global Development and Commercialization Agreement for Novel ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Clover Health, a Next-Generation Medicare Advantage Insurer, Announces Plans to Become ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:13 Uhr
ANALYSE: Biden-Sieg besser für Märkte als unklarer Ausgang - Barclays
11:56 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Amazon auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 4050 Dollar
11:51 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt AMAZON COM INC auf 'Overweight'
10:22 Uhr
ROUNDUP: US-Abgeordnete wollen Macht der Tech-Konzerne einschränken
09:09 Uhr
SHOP APOTHEKE IM FOKUS: Corona-Angst treibt Online-Apotheke an
08:45 Uhr
Vergiss Snowflake: Kauf lieber diese 3 Buffett-Aktien
08:32 Uhr
Dow Jones, DAX, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, Nikola, Symrise, Zalando - Marktüberblick
07:31 Uhr
3 Aktien, die du die nächsten 20 Jahre halten kannst
06:03 Uhr
Strengere Vorgaben für Online-Verkauf von Lebensmitteln geplant
06:02 Uhr
US-Abgeordnete wollen Gesetzesänderungen gegen Tech-Konzerne

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
2.004
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
29.09.20
236
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten
16.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2/Wegen Corona: Bundesliga verliert 150 Millionen Euro an TV-Geldern
30.01.20
3
Bezos pumpt weitere 1 Mrd. US-Dollar in Indien, aber Amazon bekommt die kalte Schulter