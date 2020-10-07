PGT Custom Windows + Doors Creates a Highly Engaging Experience With Website Launch

 

PGT Custom Windows + Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, has unveiled a brand-new website. A makeover of the previous site, the revamped PGTWindows.com welcomes a consumer audience with features like immersive 3D, interactive experiences, and a strong focus on the company’s WinGuard line, which is the number one brand of impact-resistant products in the nation.*

PGT Custom Windows + Doors new website homepage (Photo: Business Wire)

Updated and elevated with engaging content, the new digital space lets visitors preview custom solutions easily. Just a few clicks provide a closer look at everything from frame colors to grid styles for any product. Every angle and detail of select WinGuard products can be examined in real time with a 3D view, a first-of-its-kind feature for the company. Plans to extend this functionality to more products are already underway.

“As the leader in the impact-resistant window and door industry, we are dedicated to elevating the buyer experience,” says Amy Rahn, PGT Innovations Chief Marketing Officer for Florida. “These days, homeowners are savvier than ever about understanding their options when choosing windows and doors. Our goal was to help them explore why our products — especially in the impact category — are the right choice to improve the aesthetics, performance, and protection of their homes.”

The site also provides helpful resources for homeowners embarking on renovations and all-new construction. Visitors will find answers to common questions along with expert advice and tips for long-term savings. Opportunities to connect with authorized dealers in their areas will help homeowners access even more professional guidance.

“We see the new PGTWindows.com as an information hub for homeowners as well as a place to learn more about the benefits PGT Custom Windows + Doors offers,” says Christy Sackett, Director of Marketing for the Southeast Business Unit. “We’ve been a valued partner in thousands of projects over the past few decades, and we have a lot to offer to consumers who want to beautify and better protect their homes.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

